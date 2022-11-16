Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market Growth, CAGR(2022-2031), Types.

Market Overview:

A computer program or piece of software called a network traffic analyzer can track and examine data moving via a network. It can be used to identify issues, track down intruders or criminal activity, and monitor bandwidth usage.

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

Cloud :

A model for providing constant, practical, on-demand network access to a common pool of reconfigurable computing resources is called cloud computing (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications, and services). Organizations can utilize this technology to only pay for the resources they actually use.

On-premises

Segmentation by Component:

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by End User:

Enterprises

Service Providers:

A company that offers consumers a service, like telecommunications, is referred to as a service provider. The majority of service providers charge a monthly or annual subscription fee from their clients in order to obtain their services.

Data Centers

Cisco Systems Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

NetScout Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies

Ipswitch, Inc.

ZOHO Corporation

Plixer International, Inc.

Colasoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE

Nokia Corporation

Network traffic analyzers come in two primary categories:

Passive: Data packets are simply listened to by passive network traffic analyzers as they move through the network. In order to conduct a more thorough analysis of the data stream, active network traffic analyzers inject themselves into it. Active: Network traffic analyzers are a great tool for debugging networking issues. Additionally, they can be used to keep an eye on bandwidth utilization and find instances of unauthorized activity or security breaches.

Regional Analysis in Detail

> North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

> Europe (Russia, Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom, and the Rest of Europe)

> Asia-Pacific (India, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia)

> South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America)

> Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

