AP PHOTOS: Soccer's most memorable World Cup moments

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/16 17:11
FILE - Brazil's Pele, center, is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup soccer final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico C...
FILE - An aerial view of the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, July 30, 1930 during the World Cup final soccer match in which Uruguay defeate...
FILE - Uruguay's first goal in the World Cup final soccer match against Argentina, in Montevideo, Uruguay on July 30, 1930. Uruguay defeated Argentina...
FILE - The Italian soccer team perform the fascist salute in Colombes Stadium, Paris, before the start of the World Cup final soccer match against Hun...
FILE - U.S. center forward Joe Gaetjens is carried off by cheering fans after his team beat England 1-0 in a World Cup soccer match in Belo Horizonte,...
FILE - Uruguay player Ghiggia scores during the World Cup final soccer match against Brazil, in the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July...
FILE - West Germany's Helmut Rahn, center with arms raised, celebrates after equalizing in the World Cup final soccer match against Hungary, at Wankdo...
FILE - Brazil's 17-year-old Pele, left, weeps on the shoulder of goalkeeper Gilmar Dos Santos Neves, after Brazil's 5-2 victory over Sweden in the Wor...
FILE - Italian forward Giorgio Ferrini, centre, is sent off by British referee Ken Aston after an incident during the first half of the World Cup socc...
FILE - The North Korean soccer team line-up before their match against Portugal, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, on July 23, 1966. Portugal defe...
FILE - A shot from England's Geoff Hurst, not in photo, bounces down from the West Germany crossbar during the World Cup final at London's Wembley Sta...
FILE - The teams from West Germany, in white shirts, and East Germany line up for the national anthems before the start of the World Cup Group 1 socce...
FILE - West Germany captain, Franz Beckenbauer holds up the World Cup trophy after his team defeated the Netherlands 2-1, in the World Cup final socce...
FILE - Mario Kempes of Argentina, right, celebrates, after scoring Argentina's second goal against the Netherlands, during their World Cup final socce...
FILE - Algerian soccer supporters show money to photographers in protest, in Gijon, Spain, after the World Cup soccer match between West Germany and A...
FILE - Captain Carlos Alberto, center, of Brazil, holds the gold Jules Rimet trophy after his team defeated Italy in the World Cup final soccer match ...
FILE - Italy's Paolo Rossi celebrates, after scoring the second goal for his team during their World Cup match second round soccer match against Brazi...
FILE - Italy's Marco Tardelli, right, hits the ball past West German defender Bernd Forster, to score his team's second goal, during the World Cup Fin...
FILE - Argentina's Diego Maradona, left, beats England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to a high ball and scores his first of two goals in a World Cup quarte...
FILE - Argentina's Diego Maradona, second left, is about to score his second goal against England, during their World Cup quarter final soccer match, ...
FILE - Diego Maradona, holds up the trophy, after Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in the World Cup soccer final match, at the Atzeca Stadium, in Mexic...
FILE - Dejected Argentine players Nestor Gabriel Lorenzo, left, and Jorge Luis Burruchaga walk off the pitch, past unidentified celebrating Cameroon p...
FILE - Colombia's Andres Escobar, lies on the ground during a World Cup soccer match against the United States in the Rose Bowl, Pasadena on June 22, ...
FILE - England's Paul Gascoigne cries as he is escorted off the field by team captain Terry Butcher, after England lost a penalty shoot-out in the Wor...
FILE - Roberto Baggio of Italy looks disappointed after Brazilian goalkeeper Taffarel saved his penalty shot, during the World Cup Final, in Pasadena,...
FILE - French striker Zinedine Zidane holds up the World Cup trophy after France defeated Brazil 3-0 during the final of the soccer World Cup 98 at th...
FILE - Brazil's Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Germany during the World Cup final soccer match at the Yokohama stadium in Yokohama, Japan on June ...
FILE - France's Zinedine Zidane, left, looks on as Italy's Marco Materazzi lies injured, and Italy's Fabio Cannavaro reacts, during extra time in the ...
FILE - Spain's Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring the only goal in the World Cup final soccer match against the Netherlands at Soccer City in Joh...
FILE - Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth after colliding with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder during the group D World Cup soccer match betwe...
FILE - Brazil's Fernandinho reacts after Germany's Toni Kroos during scored his side's third goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between ...
FILE - Germany's Mario Goetze scores his side's first goal in extra time against Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero during the World Cup final socce...
FILE - Detective Chief Inspector William Little, left, holds the World Cup, as Senior Commander John Lawlor, centre, and Chief Superintendent William ...
FILE - From left to right, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Croatia's Presid...

The Hand of God. Zidane’s headbutt. Gazza’s tears.

Many of soccer’s most iconic moments have taken place at the World Cup, the latest edition of which starts in Qatar on Sunday.

The Associated Press has covered the tournament through the years and followed the world’s greatest players, none more so than Diego Maradona and Pelé.

Maradona, the Argentina superstar who died in 2020, was a figure of controversy — look at the way he punched the ball in the goal for his team’s opener against England in the quarterfinals in 1986 — but also a magician with the ball at his feet.

Like his snaking run through England’s midfield and defense and then past goalkeeper Peter Shilton in the same game for perhaps the best World Cup goal.

Pelé won the World Cup with Brazil for the first time as a lithe 17-year-old in 1958 and was 29 when he achieved the feat for a record third time in 1970. Fans lifted a grinning Pele onto their shoulders inside the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

How about those other much-talked about moments, like Zinedine Zidane, France’s graceful playmaker, headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the chest in the 2006 final. Or Geoff Hurst’s shot that bounced down off the underside of the crossbar and over the line — or was it? — in the 1966 final as England beat West Germany for its only World Cup title. Or Paul Gascoigne welling up after collecting a yellow card in the 1990 semifinals that would have ruled him out of the title match, had England reached it.

Then there are those famous goals in the final, by Germany’s Mario Götze in 2014, Spain’s Andres Iniesta in 2010, Brazil’s Ronaldo in 2002 and, much further back, Argentina’s Mario Kempes in 1978.

It’s all about getting your hands on the World Cup trophy. Just look at the joy on the faces of Maradona in 1986, Zidane in 1998 and Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer in 1974.

