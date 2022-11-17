Brother of intellectually disabled borough chief candidate explains motive to run for office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In this year's printed voting guide issued by Taiwan's Central Election Commission (CEC), voters of Minshen Village of Toufen in northern Miaoli County found one candidate's listing for borough chief quite unusual, as the candidate admitted to being "intellectually disabled."

The voting guide is distributed to each household during the weeks before elections and includes candidates' basic information, academic and professional background, political party, and campaign promises. The voting guide varies in different electoral constituencies.

Unusual, or even bizarre campaign promises are commonplace in Taiwan. For example, this year's voting guide included a female borough chief candidate in Chiayi City who vowed to bring Disneyland Park to her constituency as well as gifting each newly married couple a whopping NT$40 million (US$1.28 million) to buy a new house. Also, a Taipei mayoral candidate's listing read that he is running for office under the guidance of deities.

An unusual candidate

In the printed voting guide distributed at Minshen Village of Toufen in Miaoli County, Gu Yi-shien (古益弦), a male, aged 36, introduces himself as a high school graduate from the special education class. He is an assistant at a scooter repair shop, the family business, an assistant to a non-profit organization, and a member of the Association for Persons with Intellectual Disability in Miaoli.

In the campaign promises section of his listing, Gu admitted that he has a mild intellectual disability, which was later corrected as "moderate" by his brother in a media interview. Gu went on to say "he wouldn't be serving the village residents alone but with all of his family members as his assistants if he is elected." "My brother owns a scooter repair shop and you can find us here anytime."

The following satirical lines in his campaign promises were widely shared on the Internet and won approval for aptly critiquing the ugly side of election campaigns: "I despise those behaving as if it is the end of the world when they are not elected;" "I decided to run as I found some politicians are making decisions worse than me, and I have an intellectual disability;" "If I am elected, I will do my best to serve people but I am fine if I lose because I am enjoying the campaign process;" "The disadvantaged are given an equal opportunity in a democratic society!"

Difficult background

In an interview with a UDN reporter, Gu Fu-yuan (古富源), the brother of Gu, admitted that he had assisted his younger brother to draft the campaign promises. He said his younger brother always loves to help people and is enthusiastic about attending all types of local elections and festive events.

He also admitted that the campaign promises were sarcastic, intended to criticize politicians making decisions at the expense of the disadvantaged. He knows very well how difficult it is for families like his, whose parents have mild to moderate intellectual disabilities too, to live a decent life given the insufficient resources that society has given to them.

"We were bullied when we studied in elementary school, we knew how hard our lives were, we made it through, and today we want to make a difference," Gu's brother said in a Facebook post explaining his motivation for helping his younger brother run for borough chief.

Their dream

In this same Facebook post, Gu Fu-yuan said he knows that education plays a critical role in successfully pulling people out of poverty and if his younger brother is elected, they will ask for a budget to build a "shared classroom" where the children of disadvantaged families can access quality education materials they could otherwise not afford.

Despite his disadvantages, Gu Fu-yuan managed to run a small business in his hometown by dedicating himself to mathematics and later raised his two sons whose junior high school examinations scored top rankings (5A) this year.

Another campaign promise that Gu Fu-yuan drafted for his brother is to build an indoor gym to enable children in the village to play sports on rainy days. "If we cannot get the budget from the government, we will raise the money ourselves."

In Taiwan, the intellectually disabled are free to run for office.