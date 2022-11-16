Taiwan President Tsai features on cover of The Economist’s special 2023 edition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) features on the cover of The Economist magazine’s The World Ahead 2023 special edition, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 16).

The edition published at the end of 2022 looks at the personalities, trends, cultural changes, and new developments likely to have a prominent impact on the next year.

Tsai’s presence on the magazine cover shows that Taiwan’s achievements and the efforts of the country’s people had received a high level of global attention, the president said on her Facebook page.

The black, white, and red front cover shows larger pictures of Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), Russian President Vladimir Putin, and United States President Joe Biden top to bottom on the left, with smaller photos of Tsai, Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the right.

Tsai noted how The Economist described Taiwan as a wealthy democracy and as a center of the global semiconductor industry. She emphasized the country would continue to protect its resilient freedoms and intensify ties with similar democracies around the world.