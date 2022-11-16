Alexa
Taiwan ranks 3rd safest country worldwide by Numbeo

Also listed as safest country in the world to walk alone at night

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/16 16:57
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as the third-safest country in the world by a 2022 mid-year crime index released by international database firm Numbeo.

Taiwan was given a safety index score of 83.85 points. This year’s ranking included a total of 142 countries, with Qatar (85.85), United Arab Emirates (85.13), and Taiwan being listed as the top three.

Isle of Man and Oman were in fourth and fifth place, followed by Hong Kong, Armenia, Switzerland, Japan, and Slovenia, which rounded out the top 10.

Meanwhile, South Korea had the 20th lowest crime rate globally, while China and the U.S. ranked 26th and 87th, respectively.

At the bottom of the safety rankings were Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Honduras.

In the “How Safe Do People Feel To Walk Alone At Night in Asia” index, released by Numbeo in November 2021, Taiwan scored highest with an 86.2 out of 100, followed by Qatar (86.0) and the UAE (83.3). These three countries were not just the top three in Asia, but they were also the top three globally, according to Numbeo. Armenia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Oman also scored very well.

At the bottom end of the list were Afghanistan (19.9), Yemen (22.7), and Syria (28).

“How safe one feels to walk alone on the streets at night doesn’t necessarily say anything about the crime rate in the country,” Numbeo added, “but it does give a very good sense of how safe people feel in their country.”
