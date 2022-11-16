Alexa
Taiwan’s Gogoro hits the brakes on China expansion

Gogoro will instead focus overseas efforts on India and Indonesia

  117
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/16 16:22
Gogoro. (Taiwan News photo)

Gogoro. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric two-wheeler maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro is pumping the brakes on its Chinese expansion plans in response to geopolitical risks and economic uncertainty there.

Gogoro CFO Bruce Aitken told Reuters that while the company at present makes nearly all of its revenue in Taiwan, its goal is to diversify into global markets with large two-wheeler segments like India, Indonesia, and China.

The issue with China at the moment is its continued pursuit of a zero-COVID policy has led to repeated lockdowns, which have hurt its economy. Meanwhile, trade and political disagreements between Washington and Beijing have also upped the risk of doing business in China.

“There’s so much uncertainty, I think I would say, with regards to the China market in general that we’re delaying our expansion plans until we have a bit more certainty and a bit more viability into what follows,” Aitken told Reuters. “We’re taking an optimistic but cautionary kind of a perspective with regards to a further rollout in China as a result of the current situation there.”

Gogoro instead will continue with its expansion plans in India and Indonesia, Aitken said. The CFO also added that the company is not expecting to see significant income from abroad until 2024 and beyond.

The Taiwanese company announced on Nov. 3 that it is entering into a partnership with Zypp Electric, a leading EV-as-a-Service provider in India, to work on accelerating the urban shift of logistics fleets and last mile deliveries to electric battery swapping.
