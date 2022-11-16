Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Northern Taiwan taxi drivers call for fare hike to NT$100

Taxi association also wants NT$50 extra charge during typhoon weather

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/16 16:09
A Taipei City Government committee will discuss a request for taxi fare hikes next month. 

A Taipei City Government committee will discuss a request for taxi fare hikes next month.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taxi drivers in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung, are demanding a basic fare hike to NT$100 ($3.21) from NT$70, as well as special rates for typhoon weather, reports said on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

Taxi operators in the three northern cities in Taiwan filed a request for fare increases totaling more than 40%, with discussions by local governments to start next month, the China Times reported.

In addition to the hike in the basic fare, taxis were also asking for an extra NT$50 charge per ride for operating during typhoons, tropical storms, and torrential rain.

The association of Taipei taxi operators decided on the changes last March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and personnel changes, the Taipei City Government had been unable to discuss the request until now. As a result, the group decided to file the proposal again just ahead of the Nov. 26 local elections.

If a city committee approves the request, it will be the first taxi fare increase in seven years. Even if NT$100 is rejected, the taxi association said it wanted a hike to at least NT$90, per the China Times.
taxi
taxi fare
taxi fare hike
taxi drivers
Taipei City

RELATED ARTICLES

UK-based electronic music group Clean Bandit to make Taiwan debut
UK-based electronic music group Clean Bandit to make Taiwan debut
2022/11/15 17:32
Christmasland 2022 kicks off in New Taipei's Banqiao District
Christmasland 2022 kicks off in New Taipei's Banqiao District
2022/11/11 21:02
3 main candidates for Taipei City mayor clash in only TV debate
3 main candidates for Taipei City mayor clash in only TV debate
2022/11/05 17:11
Ex Taipei city councilor seen with 30 acupuncture needles in her head on MRT
Ex Taipei city councilor seen with 30 acupuncture needles in her head on MRT
2022/11/02 13:35
Driver saves passengers from burning Taiwan bus
Driver saves passengers from burning Taiwan bus
2022/10/29 20:44