Northern Taiwan taxi drivers call for fare hike to NT$100

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taxi drivers in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung, are demanding a basic fare hike to NT$100 ($3.21) from NT$70, as well as special rates for typhoon weather, reports said on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

Taxi operators in the three northern cities in Taiwan filed a request for fare increases totaling more than 40%, with discussions by local governments to start next month, the China Times reported.

In addition to the hike in the basic fare, taxis were also asking for an extra NT$50 charge per ride for operating during typhoons, tropical storms, and torrential rain.

The association of Taipei taxi operators decided on the changes last March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and personnel changes, the Taipei City Government had been unable to discuss the request until now. As a result, the group decided to file the proposal again just ahead of the Nov. 26 local elections.

If a city committee approves the request, it will be the first taxi fare increase in seven years. Even if NT$100 is rejected, the taxi association said it wanted a hike to at least NT$90, per the China Times.