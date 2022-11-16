Taiwan president praises humanitarian work by Lions Clubs International

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) highlighted the significant humanitarian contributions Lions Clubs International has provided to the world during a meeting with Lions International President Brian Sheehan on Tuesday (Nov. 16).

Tsai said in a speech that Sheehan has always been an important leader of the club and under his leadership, the club will make more contributions to the world, according to a Presidential Office press release.

Tsai also mentioned that for a long time, club members have gone deep into various communities with a sense of mission and provided many services. The organization is an "indispensable force" in international humanitarian relief, she said.

Tsai said that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lions Clubs International has donated approximately US$2.7 million (NT$84 million) to help resettle Ukrainian refugees and respond to urgent needs such as scarce medical supplies and endangered livelihoods.

In addition, the club’s Campaign 100 charity fundraising initiative has raised US$325 million, Tsai said. The club’s Taiwan chapter has donated more than US$40 million, the largest amount in the world, she said.

She said that at the beginning of November, Taiwan and the U.S. inked a memorandum of understanding on development and humanitarian assistance, which will further institutionalize the solid partnership between the two countries for development and humanitarian assistance. Taiwan will continue to assist the international community to move toward a better, more sustainable future, she added.

Tsai said she looks forward to closer exchanges and cooperation between the Lions Clubs International and the club’s Taiwan chapter under the leadership of Sheehan. She also thanked the club for its effort to help connect Taiwan with the world.

Lions Clubs International was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones and seeks to "improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding," according to its website.