Taiwan adds 22,631 local COVID cases, 69 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 22,631 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Nov. 16), with 61 imported cases and 69 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 8.7%% from the same day last week.

At Wednesday's press briefing, when asked if the center is going to fine Dwight Howard, an American basketball player who is now playing in the T1 League in Taiwan, for being seen not masking when he posed with fans for pictures during his night market tour, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said the center will investigate the event. Wang added that the former NBA star appeared to be taking off his mask only when his fans asked for a group picture, which is on the country's face mask exemption list for now.

Local cases

Local cases included 10,533 males and 12,083 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 15 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,819 cases, 3,046 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,815 in Taichung City, 2,591 in Taoyuan City, 2,085 in Taipei City, 2,072 in Tainan City, 1,105 in Changhua County, 738 in Pingtung County, 631 in Hsinchu County, 545 in Miaoli County, 530 in Hsinchu City, 526 Yunlin County, 395 in Chiayi County, 361 in Nantou County, 336 in Yilan County, 322 in Keelung City, 248 in Chiayi City, 245 in Hualien County, 130 in Taitung County, 49 in Kinmen County, 37 in Penghu County, and five in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 61 imported cases included 29 males and 32 females, ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 69 deaths included 43 males and 26 females, ranging in age from their 50s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 66 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 41 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,092,118 cases, of which 8,054,991 were local and 37,073 were imported. So far, 13,714 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.