Taiwan presidential spokesman tests positive for COVID

Chang: No need to worry about President Tsai Ing-wen's health

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/16 14:15
Presidential Spokesman Xavier Chang. (Facebook, changtunhan.tw photo)

Presidential Spokesman Xavier Chang. (Facebook, changtunhan.tw photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential Spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) has tested positive for COVID-19 but President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) health has not been affected, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 16).

Taiwan has seen its daily new local COVID cases fall sharply over the past few weeks, declining to fewer than 20,000, or by about 25% from the same period a week earlier.

Chang first announced the news on his Facebook page, saying he recorded a fever of 39 degrees Wednesday morning, UDN reported. A rapid home test confirmed he had contracted the virus, and he had immediately consulted medical personnel by video conferencing, he said.

Chang emphasized the president is feeling well and did not show any symptoms, so citizens should not be worried. While he acknowledged he had accompanied Tsai on her itineraries in recent days, he had always worn a mask.

While Chang said he was staying in isolation, he would continue to work and will return to the Presidential Office after next Tuesday. President Tsai has recently been busy meeting foreign guests, including Nauru President Russ Kun, and appearing at campaign events for the Nov. 26 local elections.
Presidential Office
Presidential spokesperson
Xavier Chang
Tsai Ing-wen
COVID-19
local case

