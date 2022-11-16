Wi-SUN Technology Market CAGR Value 2022 Competitive Analysis, Industry Dynamics and Forecast To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Wi-SUN Technology Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

Global Wi-SUN Technology Market is valued approximately USD 1772.73 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.7 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Wi-SUN or Wireless Smart Utility Network technology refers to a wireless communication standard that facilitates seamless connectivity between smart-grid devices. The standard manages different large-scale outdoor IoT networks such as wireless mesh networks for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), home energy management, distribution automation, and other outdoor network applications including FAN (Field Area Networks) and HAN (Home Area Networks). Wi-SUN is a secure optimized mesh network and is promoted by Wi-Sun Alliance. The rising adoption of IoT connected devices and increasing end use applications across various end use industries as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – during 2021, the global market for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) was valued at USD 263 billion and the market is projected to USD 1110 billion by 2028. Furthermore, as per WI-SUN Alliance (a global industry association to support the development of Wireless Communications Networks for Utilities, Smart Cities and IoT applications)- in 2021, the alliance witnessed membership from around 300 member companies from 46 countries, witnessing an increase of over 20% from the previous year. WI-SUN alliance received new membership form Americas, APAC, South Asia, and Japan. Moreover, leading market players are coming up with new solutions to leverage the growing adoption of Wi-SUN Technology Solutions. For instance, in April 2021, Austin, Texas based Silicon Laboratories, Inc. launched certified Wi-SUN solutions. These new solutions combine EFR32 hardware platform, IPv6 mesh stack, and advanced development tools to facilitate secure wireless connectivity for a wide range of applications, including advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), street lighting networks, smart city sensors such as parking, air quality and waste management among others. Also, growing investment towards smart city initiatives as well as increasing adoption of smart metering solution in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, security concerns associated with the Wi-SUN Technology coupled with lack of required infrastructure in developing regions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Wi-SUN Technology Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of Wi-SUN technology and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing investment towards smart city projects and smart metering solutions, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Wi-SUN Technology Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Analog Devices Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Itron

Landis + Gyr

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rohm Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Trilliant Holdings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Smart Meters

Smart Street Lights

Smart Building

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2028

