Big Data Analytics in Education Market Growth Opportunities, Top Players, Regions, Application, and Forecast to 2030

Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market is valued at approximately USD 15.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Big Data Analytics plays important role in Education sector. Data analysis is utilized in Education sector for taking data driven decisions. Big data analytics has applications in different aspects of Education management including development of customized education programs, skill assessment, behavior detection, tracking of academic performance, and designing of precise grading system for students. The growing expansion of big data analytics industry and rising internet penetration as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – in 2021, the global big data market was valued at USD 64 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 103 billion by 2027. Moreover, increasing internet penetration worldwide is another key factor driving market growth. For instance, as per Statista – in 2020 the number of internet users in India was estimated at 749 million, and the number of users is projected to grow to 1500 million by 2040. Also, increasing adoption of Data-driven decision-making (DDDM) and growing emergence of EdTech platforms would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high initial investment requirements coupled with lack of awareness & dearth of Skilled Resources hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and increasing utilization of big data analytics solutions in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of EdTech startups as well as increasing internet penetration in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alteryx Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Fintellix Solutions pvt. ltd.

LatentView Analytics

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2029, Microsoft Corporation acquired DataSense data analytics platform for schools from San Francisco based edtech company BrightBytes. This new acquisition would enable Microsoft to develop data analytics tools for Educational Institutions.

In May 2022, SchoolMint launched SchoolMint Insights, an enrolment-centric analytics platform. SchoolMint Insights combines data generated throughout the entire enrolment process. This platform is designed to offer enrolment trends and insights to US K-12 education organizations.

Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Component, Deployment Model, Application, Sector, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Application

Behavior Detection

Skill Assessment

Course Recommendation

Student Attrition Rate Detection

Others

By Sector

K-12

Preschool

Higher Education

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

