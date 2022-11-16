Commercial Banking Market Trend 2022 | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Commercial Banking Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Commercial Banking Market is valued at approximately USD 2540.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Commercial Banking refers to a financial institution that offers different banking services such as loans, certificates of deposits, savings & Current bank accounts, Bank Guarantees, overdrafts, etc. The banks offer loans to individuals and businesses and charges interest from the customers. The rising expansion of BFSI Sector and growing penetration of internet banking services as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – during 2022, the revenue in global Banking, Finance & Insurance is estimated at USD 3720 billion, and the market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.47% between 2022 & 2025 to reach USD 4002.5 billion by 2025. Also, growing expansion of global trade in post covid era and favorable government initiatives to promote financial inclusion would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the rising concerns over NPAs and credit risks stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Commercial Banking Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading commercial banking players as well as rising financing activities in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of internet and mobile banking services as well as favorable initiatives from authorities to promote last mile banking in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Agriculture Bank of China

J.P. Morgan Chase

HSBC Holdings PLC

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

BNP Paribas

Citigroup Inc.

Bank of China

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, State Bank of India launched a new business loan scheme ‘Aarogyam Loan’ for the healthcare sector in India. The bank would offer loans through different products such as Cash Credit, Term loans, bank guarantees, and letter of credit among others.

In April 2022, Indian Bank launched a pre-approved personal loan (PAPL) product under its project World of advanced Virtual Experience (WAVE). This loan product can be availed by customers through bank’s IndOASIS platform, bank’s website and internet banking facility.

Global Commercial Banking Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Products, Application, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Commercial Lending

Treasury Management

Project Finance

Syndicated Loans

Capital Market

Others

By Application:

Healthcare

Construction

Transportation And Logistics

Media And Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

