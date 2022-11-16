Emulsifiers Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Emulsifiers Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations.

Global Emulsifiers Market is valued at approximately USD 8.44 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

An emulsifier is a surface-active chemical that is used to stabilize an emulsion of two immiscible liquids stable. The rising production of plastic, growing demand from various manufacturing processes, and growing demand for packaged and convenience food are acting as catalyzing factors for market growth across the globe.

According to Statista, the global convenience food industry is expected to be worth around USD 562.20 in 2022, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2022 and 2027. Accordingly, the rising demand for convenience food is fueling the growth of the Emulsifiers Market worldwide. In addition, high demand from emerging markets and a rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are creating growth prospects for the market over the forecasting years. However, stringent regulations regarding the manufacturing and supply of certain emulsifiers and the substitution of emulsifiers with surfactants in various applications are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Emulsifiers Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for high-grade and high-quality emulsifying agents and growing investment in research and development activities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as the high growth of the food and beverages industry, changing consumer needs and lifestyles, and the development of the manufacturing industry are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Dow Corning

Kerry Group

AkzoNobel NV

Evonik

Cargill

ADM

Clariant

LANXESS

Lonza

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, BIC ingredients and AAK signed a major deal to propose expand the presence of AAK across the European lecithin market.

In December 2018, Kerry announced the acquisition of Ariake USA, a North American business of Ariake Japan Co, and Southeastern Mills’ (SEM) North American coatings and seasonings business for USD 360 million.

Global Emulsifiers Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Application, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Food Emulsifiers

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Oilfield Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

