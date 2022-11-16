Fire Fighting Foam Market Size 2022 By Type, Application, Key Players, Geographic Scope and Forecast 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Fire Fighting Foam Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Fire Fighting Foam Market is valued at approximately USD 4.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Firefighting foam is a variety of a foam that is generally adopted for fire suppression. Its role is to coat the fuel and cool the flames, which suppresses combustion by preventing the contact of fuel with oxygen. This foam is used to extinguishing fires caused by several sources, including electrical problems, fuel, wood, and others. The growing incidences of fire accidents, imposition of various stringent norms by regulatory bodies, and increasing demands of the foam from industries such as chemical, oil & gas, automotive, marine, mining, and others are upsurging in the global market demand.

According to the US Fire Administration, in the US, there were nearly 3390 people were died due to fire accidents in 2016. Also, the amount increases and reached 3704 deaths in 2019. Likewise, As per the Mexico’s National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR), the region had witnessed 2,871 wildfires in 2021, which leads to the burning of 73,459 hectares of land in the beginning of three months. Thus, the rising cases of fire accidents is augmenting the demand for fire fighting foam around the world. In addition, the emergence of fluorine-free foams and growing awareness regarding the availability of firefighting foam are leveraging the market growth over the forecasting years. However, strict regulations are associated with the production of firefighting foam are restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fire Fighting Foam Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in the global market, owing to the expansion of the chemical industry, and lack of proper industrial safety. Whereas, the North America is a second-dominating region in terms of revenue. Factors such as high industrialization, along with the stringent rules and regulation for fire safety measures. are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

BIO EX S.A.S.

ANGUS FIRE

National Foam

Perimeter Solution

DIC Corp.

Johnson Controls

Dafo Fomtec AB

Fabrik Chemischer Praparate von Dr. Richard Sthamber GmbH & Co. KG

Kerr Fire

SFFECO GLOBAL

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2021, NAFFCO broadcasted that the company signed an agreement Bee Development Authority (BDA) with the aim of developing its first US manufacturing site at the Chase Field Industrial and Air Complex.

In April 2021, Johnson Controls announced the introduction of its Chemguard NFF 3?3 UL201 Foam Concentrate. This is a patent-pending and non-fluorinated foam (NFF) technology that offers rapid, effective fire suppression on most class B hydrocarbon and polar solvent fuel fires.

Global Fire Fighting Foam Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Material Type, Type, End Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Surfactant

Fluorosurfactant

Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)

Others

By Type:

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)

Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF)

Protein Foam

Synthetic Detergent Foam

By End Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Aviation

Marine

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

