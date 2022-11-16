5 Lightning players score in overtime win over Stars

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists.

Radek Faksa made it 4-4 with 4:42 left in the third period, picking up the Stars’ fourth short-handed goal after stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev deep in the Lightning zone.

Ian Cole gave Tampa Bay a 4-3 advantage 3:55 into the third on his first goal in 52 games.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Ross Colton, Nick Paul and Stamkos. Brian Elliott made 28 saves.

Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Mason Marchment also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 33 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Tavares scored his 400th goal, Matt Murray made 34 saves in his return to Pittsburgh and Toronto raced by the Penguins.

The 14-year veteran Tavares added an assist on the night he became the 107th player in NHL history to reach 400 goals.

Murray, who won Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, held his ground in the second period after Pittsburgh trimmed an early three-goal deficit to one, buying Toronto time to eventually pull away.

Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins.

CANUCKS 5, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as Vancouver beat Buffalo to snap a three-game skid.

The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves.

Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres.

PANTHERS 5, CAPITALS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice in the final minutes as Florida beat Washington.

Verhaeghe, who had six goals and 12 points in Florida’s six-game playoff series win over Washington last spring, scored on a loose puck to give the Panthers a two-goal lead with 3 minutes remaining before scoring into an empty net with 1:24 left.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first win since Nov. 3.

Dylan Strome and John Carlson scored for Washington.

DEVILS 5, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and New Jersey extended their winning streak to 10 games with a win over Montreal.

Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports