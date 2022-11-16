Taiwan foreign ministry responds to UK PM's support before G20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's expression of support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression during an interview before heading to the G20 summit in Indonesia, Taiwan's foreign ministry on Wednesday (Nov. 16) expressed thanks and reiterated the country's role as a responsible player in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sunak said his country "stands ready to support Taiwan, as we do in standing up to Chinese aggression," Bloomberg reported. Asked if sending arms is a correct approach, Sunak replied that his team is "considering all these things."

During the summit, Sunak is set to meet his Indian counterpart and China's Xi Jinping, separately. A talk with Xi for a "frank and constructive relationship" is also planned, though a tougher tone with Xi is expected. Earlier, his office said in a statement China's "authoritarian leadership" was intent on "reshaping the international order."

In response to Sunak's comments, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the U.K. government for its support for Taiwan. "With a shared value of democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law and as a responsible player in the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan will continue to cooperate with countries around the world, including the U.K., to fortify democratic resilience, to safeguard security across the Taiwan Strait, to ensure peace in the region, and to maintain a solid supply chain among democracies.