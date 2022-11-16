No. 20 Creighton women run away from No. 22 Nebraska, 77-51

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly had 16 points and eight rebounds and No. 20 Creighton routed No. 22 Nebraska 77-51 on Tuesday night in the first matchup between the in-state rivals when both were ranked.

The previous biggest spread was 18, 76-58, in 1986. Nebraska won last year to end a five-game losing streak in the series.

Moregensen had 19 points at the half with Creighton (3-0) taking a 45-28 lead.

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska (2-1) with 14 points. Alexis Markowski had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 77, BYU 66

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Madi Williams had 21 points, Nevaeh Tot scored 11 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma beat BYU.

Liz Scott added 12 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma (3-0). Taylor Robertson scored six points to become just the seventh Sooner to reach 2,000 career points.

Lauren Gustin led BYU (0-3) with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

___

