40 of the most outstanding wineries committed worldwide for a more sustainable industry highlighted by the Robert Parker Green Emblem

In 2022, the Robert Parker Wine Advocate experts reviewers have selected no less than 16 inspiring wineries for their sustainable approach of the wine activity, joining the 24 already recognized in the inaugural 2021 list.
SINGAPORE & NAPA - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 - In 2021, Robert Parker Wine Advocate made the first move by a wine criticism site to empower wine lovers seeking sustainable wines with editorial innovations. Enhancements on the website included new search filters for Organic and Biodynamic certified wines, and the Green Emblem recognition, given to selected wineries that have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in pursuit of environmentally friendly practices was also introduced.
"With increasing demand from passionate consumers for wines that are made more sustainably, our Green Emblem initiative aims at highlighting winemakers who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in practicing environmentally friendly viticulture in the face of evolving climate challenges. The ambition of our approach is to amplify and highlight sustainable practices in wineries by putting them in the spotlight." Says Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Editor-in-Chief, Joe Czerwinski.
The Robert Parker Green Emblem: a dedicated recognition for inspiring wineries.
To qualify for the Green Emblem award, a winery may or may not already be organic and/or biodynamic certified. Beyond or apart from certification, the producer needs to be an outstanding proponent of sustainability who looks toward long-term environmental protection and biodiversity. Each year, Robert Parker Wine Advocate reviewers nominate new candidates from their regions that are worthy of the Robert Parker Green Emblem. Once a winery is recognized, all of their wines will carry the Robert Parker Green Emblem going forward, until changes at the winery may result in the recognition being rescinded.
From France, Portugal or Italy, sustainable inspirations are everywhere.
The honorees this year have impressed the Robert Parker Wine Advocate reviewers with their breadth and depth of sustainable practices that stand out in their fields. From these 16 outstandingly inspiring wineries, located in 7 countries, we can spotlight Château Maris in Languedoc, France. It is the first certified B-Corp winery in Europe and one of only 26 in the world, and its winery is constructed out of plant-based "hempcrete" and is energy self-sufficient, biodegradable and carbon-negative.
Herdade do Esporão in Alentejo, Portugal, is one of the world's largest producers of certified organic wines, who's sustainable initiatives have also won them a MICHELIN Green Star for the restaurant at Esporão, among other accolades.
In Italy, Avignonesi in Tuscany has implemented multiple protocols across conservation; E. Pira & Figli – Chiara Boschis in Barolo, has set out to make the Cannubi MGA entirely organically farmed and certified; and Arianna Occhipinti, the young humanist of her eponymous winery has laid out a vision of organic, biodynamic and sustainable winemaking.
Look for the sustainability filters/symbols and the Green Emblem award when accessing thousands of wine reviews at www.RobertParker.com.
The Robert Parker Green Emblem List
Following an exciting inaugural list in 2021 that included luminaries such as Domaine Leroy in France, Ridge Vineyards in the U.S. and Cullen Wines in Australia, a new crop of 16 wineries has merited their entry on the list.
| Australia (2)
| Cullen Wines
|
| Henschke
|
|
| Austria (2)
| HM Lang (new)
|
| Weingut Ernst Triebaumer
|
|
| France (12)
| Champagne Larmandier-Bernier
|
| Château Cheval Blanc (new)
|
| Château Maris (new)
|
| Château Pontet-Canet
|
| Domaine Bruno Lorenzon
|
| Domaine Ganevat (new)
|
| Domaine Leroy & Domaine d'Auvenay
|
| Domaine Vincent Dancer (new)
|
| Domaine Valentin Zusslin
|
| Felix et Gabin Richoux
|
| Gerard Bertrand
|
| Louis Roederer
|
|
| Germany (1)
| Weingut Odinstal
|
|
| Italy (6)
| Alois Lageder
|
| Arianna Occhipinti (new)
|
| Avignonesi (new)
|
| E. Pira e Figli - Chiara (new)
|
| Salcheto
|
| Tasca d'Almerita
| New Zealand (1)
| Millton Vineyards & Winery
|
|
| Portugal (2)
| Herdade do Esporão (new)
|
| Julia Kemper (new)
|
|
| South Africa (3)
| Backsberg Estate (new)
|
| Reyneke
|
| Sadie Family Wines
|
|
| Spain (2)
| Recaredo (new)
|
| Descendientes de J. Palacios
|
|
| USA (9)
| Brick House (new)
|
| The Eyrie Vineyards
|
| Hedges Family Estate (new)
|
| Horsepower Vineyards
|
| Littorai Wines
|
| Raen Winery (new)
|
| Ridge Vineyards
|
| Spottswoode Estate
|
| Tablas Creek (new)
About Robert Parker Wine Advocate
Robert Parker Wine Advocate is the world's premier independent wine buyer's website, with a database of more than 450,000 tasting notes, scores and reviews from professional critics around the world. For over 40 years, Robert Parker Wine Advocate (a part of the MICHELIN Group of companies) has been the global leader and independent consumer's guide to fine wine with its 100-point rating system and in-depth coverage of major wine regions.
Led since 2022 by Editor-in-Chief Joe Czerwinski, Robert Parker Wine Advocate comprises a global team of 10 experienced wine reviewers who are committed to highlighting the world's best wines, shedding light on magnificent terroirs and their diversity, as well as exceptional craftsmen and timeless traditions.
For more information, visit www.RobertParker.com.