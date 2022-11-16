Taiwan and Nauru reaffirm diplomatic relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nauru President Russ Kun and Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday (Nov. 15) signed a joint communique reaffirming diplomatic relations and committing the two countries to cooperation in agriculture and fisheries, public health care, education and culture, clean energy, information and communication, women's empowerment, and climate change.

After the signing ceremony, Wu hosted a banquet at the Taipei Guest House for Kun. The foreign minister thanked Nauru for speaking up for Taiwan at the U.N., World Health Assembly, U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the International Civil Aviation Organization, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

“The Taiwan government and people sincerely appreciate it, and continue to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nauru on the basis of a strong partnership,” he said.

Kun expressed his gratitude to the Taiwan government for its hospitality and reiterated his commitment to deepening the friendship between the two countries. He also said the long-term assistance and donations by the Taiwan government, including a digital learning center, solar-powered generators, and multi-functional patrol boats, have contributed to Nauru’s progress and development.

In addition, Taiwan donated a lot of medical equipment during the height of the pandemic, which was vital for the Pacific Island nation in successfully combatting the coronavirus and beginning its economic recovery, Kun said. Nauru will continue to stand with Taiwan to realize the main purpose of this visit—"Sustainable partnership: Connectivity for prosperity,” he added.

Kun and his delegation will be touring Taiwan until Nov. 19. The delegation will seek to deepen cooperation with Taiwan in areas such as talent cultivation, information and communication, border security, port administration, food security, and climate change.