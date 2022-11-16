Alexa
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts half of Taiwan

Level 3 intensity reported in Taitung, Kaohsiung

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/16 10:24
(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted northeast Taiwan at 9:09 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 34.7 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 13.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered a 3 in Taitung County and Kaohsiung City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Hualien County, and an intensity level of 1 was reported in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Pingtung County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
