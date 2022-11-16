Avery Dennison expands energy storage portfolio with electric vehicle battery solutions

Automotive industry in the region set to gain, with a full range of durable, dependable, safe, and sustainable products for the electric vehicle sector

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 - Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), a leader in global materials science and manufacturing, has launched a range of products and solutions specially engineered for the electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem.With supportive regulatory frameworks and economic incentives, a steady fall in battery prices, and the ambition to reach net-zero emissions, Asia Pacific sees accelerated adoption of EVs in the region, with new specifications coming to light, resulting in the need for a broader range of pressure-sensitive solutions that ensure durability, dependability, safety, and sustainability for the EV battery.Avery Dennison's comprehensive EV battery portfolio features advanced products that address every element of a lithium-ion battery, from cell to module to pack, providing various bonding and protection solutions for its components. The portfolio also features pressure-sensitive labels durable enough to carry critical information throughout the battery's lifespan. In addition, the company uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) as part of its supply chain process and product optimization.Hyo Xi, Director of Energy Storage at Avery Dennison APAC, said, "The battery is the heart of an electric vehicle. Despite its growing complexity, the future of EV battery production remains bright. With Avery Dennison's long history in the automotive industry, our unique combination of materials expertise, and end-to-end technology, we believe our cutting-edge products will enable us to meet the EV industry's unique demands and provide an all-rounded solution to our customers."Avery Dennison is mindful of the environmental impact of its materials and looks to build sustainable attributes into all its solutions, while efficiently using its resources. This includes designing their adhesives, facestocks, liners, and radio-frequency identification products to be recyclable."Connecting pressure-sensitive materials with sustainability builds upon the company's foundation as an industry leader with strong commitments to innovation that minimize waste and carbon emissions, contributing to a circular economy," Hyo Xi added.Hashtag: #AveryDennison

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison is a materials science and manufacturing company specialized in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. Our expertise and global scale enable us to deliver innovative, sustainable and intelligent solutions to customers all over the world. Learn more at label.averydennison.com.

