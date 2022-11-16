Charlotte hires Michigan's Poggi as head football coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte 49ers have named Michigan associate head coach Francis “Biff” Poggi as their head football coach.

Poggi is set to replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. Pete Rossomando has been serving as the interim coach and will finish out the season.

Poggi inherits a team that has struggled in 2022, going 2-9 entering the season finale Saturday against Louisiana Tech. He will begin coaching the 49ers next season, but his duties with the school will begin following next week’s introductory news conference.

Poggi is Charlotte's third head football coach since the school's FBS football program started in 2015.

He helped Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoffs. This season, Michigan is 10-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff Poggi as our head football coach,” Charlotte director of athletics Mike Hill said in a release. “He is a transformational leader and has a sterling reputation as a coach, having had phenomenal success at the highest levels of college and high school football."

Prior to joining the Wolverines, Poggi led the high school football program at Saint Frances Academy in his hometown of Baltimore to national prominence. Several of his players landed scholarships with powerhouse schools such as Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way. Biff is a trusted agent and known friend, and I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers.”

Poggi called joining the 49ers an incredible opportunity and said this is a “full circle” moment for him.

“This is a chance to pay forward the wonderful opportunities that were given to me as a young man," Poggi said. "We can build a championship program at Charlotte, and I can’t wait to get started.”

