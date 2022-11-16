Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

World Golf Ranking

By Associated Press
2022/11/16 04:01
World Golf Ranking

Through Nov. 14

1. Rory McIlroy 9.51
2. Scottie Scheffler 9.12
3. Cameron Smith 8.12
4. Patrick Cantlay 8.08
5. Jon Rahm 7.03
6. Xander Schauffele 6.88
7. Will Zalatoris 6.30
8. Justin Thomas 5.94
9. Matt Fitzpatrick 5.68
10. Collin Morikawa 5.58
11. Viktor Hovland 5.29
12. Tony Finau 5.26
13. Jordan Spieth 5.11
14. Sam Burns 5.09
15. Joohyung Kim 4.61
16. Max Homa 4.28
17. Billy Horschel 4.20
18. Cameron Young 4.14
19. Hideki Matsuyama 4.01
20. Shane Lowry 3.89
21. Sungjae Im 3.88
22. Joaquin Niemann 3.61
23. Tommy Fleetwood 3.16
24. Ryan Fox 3.02
25. Keegan Bradley 2.95
26. Brian Harman 2.92
27. Abraham Ancer 2.88
28. Sepp Straka 2.86
29. Tyrrell Hatton 2.85
30. Seamus Power 2.83
31. Kevin Kisner 2.79
32. Corey Conners 2.68
33. Adam Scott 2.66
34. Aaron Wise 2.65
35. Russell Henley 2.64
36. Tom Hoge 2.62
37. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2.61
38. Dustin Johnson 2.58
39. Thomas Pieters 2.53
40. Talor Gooch 2.48
41. Kurt Kitayama 2.39
42. Brooks Koepka 2.31
43. Kevin Na 2.31
44. Harold Varner III 2.29
45. Alex Noren 2.28
46. Guillermo Mito Pereira 2.27
47. Jason Kokrak 2.26
48. Louis Oosthuizen 2.25
49. Daniel Berger 2.24
50. Mackenzie Hughes 2.14