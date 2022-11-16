Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Gas, Find Your Crush
2. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu
3. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd
4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. Google, Google LLC
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
9. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad
10. Kyoku Flashcards, David Cordero
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Mods for Melon Playground 3D, Vladyslav Pimkin
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
5. Disney+, Disney
6. Google Chrome, Google LLC
7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
8. YouTube Kids, Google LLC
9. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC
10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC