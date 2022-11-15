NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35 9-0-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 New Jersey 15 12 3 0 24 55 38 7-2-0 5-1-0 2-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43 6-3-0 5-3-0 4-1-0 Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43 4-2-0 6-3-1 3-1-0 Toronto 16 8 5 3 19 45 44 6-2-1 2-3-2 2-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48 4-3-3 4-3-0 1-3-0 Tampa Bay 15 8 6 1 17 49 49 4-2-1 4-4-0 3-0-0 Florida 15 8 6 1 17 48 46 4-1-1 4-5-0 2-1-1 Detroit 15 7 5 3 17 44 50 5-2-2 2-3-1 1-2-1 Montreal 15 8 6 1 17 47 48 5-3-0 3-3-1 3-1-0 Philadelphia 15 7 6 2 16 37 43 4-3-1 3-3-1 1-1-2 Washington 17 7 8 2 16 49 53 5-3-1 2-5-1 1-1-1 Pittsburgh 15 6 6 3 15 54 52 3-1-1 3-5-2 2-0-0 Buffalo 15 7 8 0 14 55 52 4-5-0 3-3-0 2-4-0 Ottawa 15 5 9 1 11 51 53 4-5-0 1-4-1 1-4-0 Columbus 14 4 9 1 9 38 61 3-5-0 1-4-1 2-3-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 16 13 3 0 26 59 37 5-2-0 8-1-0 4-1-0 Los Angeles 18 10 7 1 21 61 63 6-3-0 4-4-1 0-3-0 Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33 5-1-0 4-3-1 5-1-0 Dallas 15 9 5 1 19 56 38 4-2-0 5-3-1 4-1-0 Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45 3-4-2 5-1-1 2-2-1 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58 4-5-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 51 38 4-2-1 4-3-0 3-1-1 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50 6-4-1 1-2-1 3-2-0 Minnesota 15 7 6 2 16 42 45 2-4-1 5-2-1 1-1-0 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 38 46 4-3-1 2-3-2 0-2-1 Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54 1-2-1 5-6-0 0-1-1 Nashville 15 6 8 1 13 40 51 3-3-1 3-5-0 1-3-0 San Jose 17 5 9 3 13 47 60 1-5-3 4-4-0 0-1-2 St. Louis 14 6 8 0 12 34 50 2-4-0 4-4-0 1-2-0 Vancouver 16 4 9 3 11 53 66 2-3-1 2-6-2 2-1-0 Anaheim 15 4 10 1 9 42 68 2-4-0 2-6-1 3-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, Chicago 0

Calgary 6, Los Angeles 5

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.