THROUGH NOVEMBER 14
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Keith Kinkaid
|Boston
|1
|59
|1
|1.02
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|9
|501
|15
|1.80
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|13
|735
|24
|1.96
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|11
|663
|23
|2.08
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|664
|24
|2.17
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|10
|605
|22
|2.18
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|17
|2.23
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|7
|415
|16
|2.31
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|10
|596
|23
|2.32
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|6
|362
|14
|2.32
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|9
|464
|18
|2.33
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|13
|707
|28
|2.38
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|5
|302
|12
|2.38
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|724
|29
|2.40
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|5
|299
|12
|2.41
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|6
|364
|15
|2.47
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|5
|262
|11
|2.52
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|7
|403
|17
|2.53
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|9
|544
|23
|2.54
|Kevin Lankinen
|Nashville
|5
|277
|12
|2.60
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|13
|735
|11
|1
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|724
|8
|2
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|10
|596
|8
|2
|0
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|13
|707
|7
|4
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|664
|7
|4
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|11
|663
|7
|3
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|10
|600
|7
|2
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|13
|758
|6
|5
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|12
|686
|6
|3
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|11
|628
|6
|3
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|11
|625
|6
|5
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|10
|605
|6
|2
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|10
|547
|6
|4
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|9
|501
|6
|2
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|9
|464
|6
|1
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|6
|2
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|13
|731
|5
|7
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|11
|658
|5
|5
|1
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|11
|646
|5
|4
|1
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|601
|5
|5
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|9
|544
|5
|2
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|8
|485
|5
|3
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|7
|415
|5
|2
|0
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|6
|362
|5
|1
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Keith Kinkaid
|Boston
|1
|59
|1
|30
|.968
|1
|0
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|13
|735
|24
|350
|.938
|11
|1
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|9
|501
|15
|227
|.938
|6
|2
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|10
|605
|22
|327
|.937
|6
|2
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|11
|663
|23
|333
|.935
|7
|3
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|664
|24
|331
|.932
|7
|4
|0
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|7
|403
|17
|233
|.932
|3
|3
|0
|Arvid Soderblom
|Chicago
|5
|276
|12
|161
|.931
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|5
|302
|12
|159
|.930
|3
|1
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|10
|596
|23
|284
|.925
|8
|2
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|10
|600
|27
|326
|.924
|7
|2
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|5
|299
|12
|142
|.922
|3
|2
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|7
|415
|16
|189
|.922
|5
|2
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|5
|262
|11
|129
|.921
|1
|3
|0
|Kevin Lankinen
|Nashville
|5
|277
|12
|140
|.921
|2
|2
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|8
|457
|17
|197
|.921
|6
|2
|0
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|6
|362
|14
|161
|.920
|5
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|346
|16
|183
|.920
|4
|2
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|9
|544
|23
|263
|.920
|5
|2
|2
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|6
|360
|16
|174
|.916
|2
|3
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|11
|663
|2
|7
|3
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|10
|596
|2
|8
|2
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|9
|544
|2
|5
|2
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|13
|758
|1
|6
|5
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|13
|735
|1
|11
|1
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|13
|731
|1
|5
|7
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|724
|1
|8
|2
|2
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|13
|707
|1
|7
|4
|2
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|11
|666
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|664
|1
|7
|4
|0
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|11
|646
|1
|5
|4
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|11
|628
|1
|6
|3
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|11
|625
|1
|6
|5
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|9
|501
|1
|6
|2
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|9
|464
|1
|6
|1
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|7
|415
|1
|5
|2
|0
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|2
|119
|1
|2
|0
|0