NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/15 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151
N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176
New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168
Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205
Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185
Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238
Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228
Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149
Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 246 167
N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173
Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164
Washington 5 5 0 .500 191 213
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243
New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191
Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216
Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241
San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258
L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200

Thursday's Games

Carolina 25, Atlanta 15

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 21, Seattle 16, Munich, DEU

Detroit 31, Chicago 30

Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 17

Miami 39, Cleveland 17

Minnesota 33, Buffalo 30, OT

N.Y. Giants 24, Houston 16

Pittsburgh 20, New Orleans 10

Tennessee 17, Denver 10

Indianapolis 25, Las Vegas 20

Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17

Green Bay 31, Dallas 28, OT

San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday's Games

Washington 32, Philadelphia 21

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday, Nov. 21

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.