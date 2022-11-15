Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/15 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 13 10 1 1 1 22 40 29
Hershey 12 8 2 2 0 18 34 26
Bridgeport 12 7 2 3 0 17 44 36
Charlotte 12 6 4 1 1 14 35 40
Springfield 13 6 5 0 2 14 38 35
WB/Scranton 11 6 4 1 0 13 27 23
Lehigh Valley 11 5 5 1 0 11 27 33
Hartford 11 4 4 1 2 11 30 38
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 9 2 1 0 19 46 35
Rochester 13 7 4 1 1 16 44 43
Cleveland 12 7 5 0 0 14 44 46
Belleville 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 47
Syracuse 13 4 6 1 2 11 47 48
Laval 14 3 8 3 0 9 42 54
Utica 10 3 5 1 1 8 26 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 12 8 4 0 0 16 47 38
Manitoba 11 7 3 1 0 15 39 29
Texas 14 6 5 2 1 15 43 40
Iowa 11 5 3 1 2 13 37 36
Grand Rapids 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 53
Rockford 11 5 5 0 1 11 41 42
Chicago 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 41
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 11 7 3 1 0 15 35 29
Ontario 12 7 4 0 1 15 38 32
Colorado 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 35
Coachella Valley 10 7 3 0 0 14 41 33
Tucson 10 6 3 1 0 13 32 29
Calgary 12 6 5 1 0 13 43 39
San Jose 12 6 5 0 1 13 28 36
Abbotsford 10 5 4 0 1 11 32 35
San Diego 13 5 8 0 0 10 38 41
Henderson 13 3 10 0 0 6 29 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.