All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 13 10 1 1 1 22 40 29 Hershey 12 8 2 2 0 18 34 26 Bridgeport 12 7 2 3 0 17 44 36 Charlotte 12 6 4 1 1 14 35 40 Springfield 13 6 5 0 2 14 38 35 WB/Scranton 11 6 4 1 0 13 27 23 Lehigh Valley 11 5 5 1 0 11 27 33 Hartford 11 4 4 1 2 11 30 38

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 12 9 2 1 0 19 46 35 Rochester 13 7 4 1 1 16 44 43 Cleveland 12 7 5 0 0 14 44 46 Belleville 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 47 Syracuse 13 4 6 1 2 11 47 48 Laval 14 3 8 3 0 9 42 54 Utica 10 3 5 1 1 8 26 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 12 8 4 0 0 16 47 38 Manitoba 11 7 3 1 0 15 39 29 Texas 14 6 5 2 1 15 43 40 Iowa 11 5 3 1 2 13 37 36 Grand Rapids 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 53 Rockford 11 5 5 0 1 11 41 42 Chicago 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 41

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 11 7 3 1 0 15 35 29 Ontario 12 7 4 0 1 15 38 32 Colorado 13 7 5 1 0 15 39 35 Coachella Valley 10 7 3 0 0 14 41 33 Tucson 10 6 3 1 0 13 32 29 Calgary 12 6 5 1 0 13 43 39 San Jose 12 6 5 0 1 13 28 36 Abbotsford 10 5 4 0 1 11 32 35 San Diego 13 5 8 0 0 10 38 41 Henderson 13 3 10 0 0 6 29 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.