Magnetic Buzzers Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 530.89 million in 2021 | CAGR 6.0%

Research Viewpoint on Magnetic Buzzers Market Outlook:

Magnetic buzzers are widely used in automotive applications such as infotainment systems, door open indicators, and seat belt reminder systems. They are also used in consumer electronics applications such as smartphones, wearable devices, and computers.

The rising demand for automotive electronics is expected to drive the growth of the magnetic buzzers market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of infotainment systems in vehicles is anticipated to fuel the demand for magnetic buzzers over the next Ten years. The growing popularity of seat belt reminder systems is also expected to contribute to market growth.

accounted for USD 530.89 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.0% during the period 2022 to 2028.

Specific manufacturing

Murata

TDK

Kingstate Electronics

DB Products Limited

Changzhou Chinasound

CUI Inc

Huayu Electronics

Hunston Electronics

Dongguan Park’s Industrial

Ariose

Hitpoint

Mallory Sonalert

Dongguan Ruibo

Bolin Group

Soberton

Omron

KEPO Electronics

Market segmentation:

Different types of Magnetic Buzzers market.

Active Magnetic Buzzer

Passive Magnetic Buzzer

Common uses for Magnetic Buzzers Market: The range of applications for which these Magnetic Buzzers are used

Automotive

Alarm

Toy

Timer

Other

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Magnetic Buzzers growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

