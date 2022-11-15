Dandelion Extract Market Is Poised To Value Over USD 6.2 million by the end of 2028 | CAGR 5.3%

Research Viewpoint on Dandelion Extract Market Outlook:

The major drivers for the growth of the dandelion extract market are the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages and the growing popularity of natural ingredients. The rising awareness about the health benefits of the dandelion extract is also expected to boost its demand in the coming years. However, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations are some of the key challenges faced by manufacturers in this market.

Expected Growth: Dandelion Extract Market was valued at USD 4.3 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach USD 6.2 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2028.

The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Specific manufacturing

B-Thriving

Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma

Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology

Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech

Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology

Guangzhou Maojie Trade

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical

Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology

Human Nutramax

1. A competitor can use a product heat map to analyze their product’s weaknesses and strengths.

2. Revenue Analysis (Historical & Forecast) for all segments and geography

3. Market opportunities can be seen on the Opportunity Map.

4. Company’s SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST Analysis

5. Drivers [Technology and Media industry has seen huge growth in recent years], Restraints and Opportunity Analysis

6. Market Forecast: Talk about the growth of the new Dandelion Extract market over the next 10 years.

Market segmentation:

Different types of Dandelion Extract market.

Liquid

Dry

Common uses for Dandelion Extract Market: The range of applications for which these Dandelion Extract are used

Food and Beverages

Health Care

Personal Care

Other Industrial Applications

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Dandelion Extract growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

1. The Dandelion Extract market’s value is analyzed according to the key region

2. To analyze the market for trends, future expansion and their stake in the entire sector.

3. (2015-2020) Historic data analysis and forecast period analysis (2022-2032) are the information covered by reports.

4. The report is full of information on the region, the major players there now and what has changed recently. It’s also about different types of products, applications, and other background information.

