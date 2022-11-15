Facility Management Market Size, SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Facility Management Market to reach USD 78.6 billion by 2025. Global Facility Management Market valued approximately USD 28.4 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.97% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are changing focus to virtual workplace and mobility, requirement to maintain regulatory and environmental compliance, rising development of the sustainable infrastructure and emergence of the SaaS deployment model. Dependency on the in-house facility management team and lack of managerial awareness is one of the key restraining factors of the market. Lack of skills & expertise and integration of facility management with legacy ERP systems is the major challenge prevalent in the market. Facility management is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations which it serves.

The regional analysis of Global Facility Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. The increasing number of public-private partnership projects in the North America region is complimenting the growth rate. Whereas, owing to rapid economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Solution

o Facility Operations & Security Management

o Integrated Workplace Management System

o Facility Environment Management

o Building Information Modelling

o Facility Property Management

> Services

o Auditing & Quality Assessment

o Deployment & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Consulting

o SLA Management

By End-User:

> Healthcare

> Government & Defense

> Telecom & IT

> Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

> Education

> Retail

> Energy & Utilities

> Construction

> Manufacturing

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include-

Jadetrack, IBM, Emaint, Oracle, Maintenance Connection, SAP, Hippo Cmms, Archibus, Apleona, Trimble, Indus Systems, CA Technologies, iOFFICE, Accruent, Autodesk, Planon, Metricstream, FM Systems, MCS Solutions, Facilities Management Express, FSI, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Facility Management Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

