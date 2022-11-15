IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Size, Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025. Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market valued approximately USD 1.32 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.33% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

Rapidly increasing number of mobile users, the upgradation of network infrastructure, low capital and operational expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market. Challenges like, updating the systems to fulfill the current customers’ demands, extreme competition, high capital and operational expenditure, and low Returns are pushing the mobile operators to adopt IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) solutions and services. However, low security in virtualization, scarcity of expert workforce, and the unwillingness of telecom operators are the major restraints to the market. IP Multimedia Subsystem a design which provides services for the networks such as voice, video and text messages. IMS is an integrated network of telecommunications channel to facilitate Internet Protocol to be used in packet communications.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16634

The advantages of IP Multimedia subsystem are, lower costs, faster time, multi-vendor methodology, better third-party interfaces aiding to the growth of the market. The introduction of LTE and VoLTE technologies have boosted the market growth. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) traditional telephony, fax, e-mail, Internet access, Web services, Voice over IP (VoIP), instant messaging (IM), video conference sessions and video on demand (VoD).

The regional analysis of Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Product

> Services

By Telecom Operator:

> Mobile Operators

> Fixed Operators

Request for Query or Customization :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16634

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, Nokia, ZTE, Athonet, Cirpack, Cisco, Commverge, Solutions, Dialogic, Interop Technologies, Italtel, Metaswitch, Mavenir, Oracle, Radisys, Ribbon Communications, Samsung, WIT Software and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Request full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16634

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/