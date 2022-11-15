Data Historian Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022-2030

Global Data Historian Market to reach USD 1470.7 million by 2025. Global Data Historian Market valued approximately USD 785.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.22% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increasing volume of large industrial data and rising demand for associated data for improvement in process and performance are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Data Historian Market. However, high establishment costs and unavailability of reasonable models are the constraints in the growth of Global Data Historian Market.

A data historian is a software that records the process data and retrieves it by time. It can efficiently store data with low disk storage requirement and fast retrieval. Data historian is mainly used as control systems in various industries. Often, data historian software is used in several processes including Datacenters, Chemical plants, Environmental control, Nuclear power plants, Automobile, Pharmaceutical manufacturing, Water management, Agriculture and so on. Data historian record data over time from one or more locations for the user. It can record data on fluid levels, network bandwidth, pressure level, fan temperature, limit switches and valve positions. The need for data historian software is rising, as corporations use data historian to manage increasing data volumes to reduce storage cost, to improve productivity and maintain continuity in business. The oil and gas companies use predictive maintenance capabilities of the data historian solution to analyze any machine’s condition for avoiding future breakdowns risk and thus driving the market of historian data.

The regional analysis of Global Data Historian Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

> Cloud

> On Premise

By Organization Size:

> SMEs

> Large Enterprises

By Application:

> Production Tracking

> Environmental Auditing

> Asset Performance Management and GRC Management

> Predictive Maintenance

> Others

By Component:

> Software/Tools

> Services

By End Use:

> Oil and Gas

> Marine

> Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

> Paper and Pulp

> Metals and Mining

> Data Centres

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

ABB, AVEVA Group, General Electric, Honeywell, IBM, Siemens, Yokogawa, Aspen Technology, Emerson, PTC, Rockwell Automation, ICONICS, OSIsoft, Automsoft, Canary Labs, COPA-DATA, Inductive Automation, Industrial Video & Control, InfluxData, Kx Systems, LiveData Utilities, Open Automation Software, Progea, Savigent Software, Sorbotics and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Data Historian Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

