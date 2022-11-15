Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market Development, Demand, Leaders and Forecast Outlook 2022-2030

Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market to reach USD 34.7 billion by 2025. Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market valued approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.03% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

The integration of Demand Response (DR) with smart grids and the rising awareness and adoption of automated DRMS by utilities and customers are believed to be the key growth drivers acts as a crucial arrangement for balancing energy supply with consumption requirement and stabilizing load on grids during peak hours. An automated demand response is established on AMI, which builds an integrated network between the customers participating in the DR program and the utility for exchanging signals and communicating in real time.

The introduction of cloud-based DRMS can automatically adjust the power consumption of heavy appliances at the users’ end by examining data based on the usage pattern, weather condition, room occupancy, and such other factors that are recorded on a day-to-day basis. The data collected by home network is analyzed, based on which the appliances are programmed to be turned off during hours of peak consumption. Continuous improvement in DRMS for efficient energy conservation is expected to favorably impact the adoption of DRMS in the years to come.

The regional analysis of Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. the North American region accounted for the highest revenue share of the global DR market. The program is being widely adopted by state utilities and other service providers in the U.S.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

> Conventional Demand Response,

> Automated Demand Response

By Component:

> Hardware

> Software

By Application:

> Residential

> Industrial

> Commercial

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

ABB, Comverge, Eaton Corporation Plc, Ecobee, EnergyHub,Inc, EnerNOC,Inc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Nest Labs, Inc.,. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

