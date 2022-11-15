Process Orchestration Market Size, SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Process Orchestration Market to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2025. Global Process Orchestration Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

The process orchestration market has been segmented by component, business function, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The solution segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018, while the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Process orchestration solution and services are gaining popularity, as they empower enterprises for meeting their business requirements in a cost-effective manner. Among deployments, the cloud deployment type is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, as it offers the agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption.

This deployment model is being preferred by organizations, because it offers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need to reduce operational costs and streamline business processes is expected to drive the adoption of process orchestration solution and services.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the growth of the process orchestration market in the APAC region. Furthermore, the growing need for cost optimization and effective utilization of IT infrastructures is expected to propel the demand for process orchestration solution and its associated services.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Solution

> Services

By Business Function:

> Supply Chain Management and Order Fulfilment.

> Marketing

> Human Resource Management

> Finance & Accounting

> Customer service & Support

By Deployment Type:

> Cloud

> On Premise

By Organization Size:

> SMEs

> Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

> Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

> Telecom and IT

> Consumer Goods and Retail

> Media and Entertainment

> Manufacturing

> Transportation and Logistics

> Energy and Utilities

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

SAP, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, CA Technologies, Fujitsu, Micro Focus, HCL, Opentext, Software AG. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Process Orchestration Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

