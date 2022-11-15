Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size, Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market valued approximately USD 5.40 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.85% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

Increasing implementation of LIDAR (light detection and ranging), and increasing use of Cloud Data technology for data storing and collection, which has made it important to have a GIS technology in the remote are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market. A geographic information system (GIS) captures, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. GIS is Used in Telecom and Network services, Accident Analysis and Hot Spot Analysis, Transportation Planning, Disaster Management and Mitigation Determine land use/land cover changes, Navigation (routing and scheduling), Natural Resources Management Assets Management and Maintenance Tourism Information System etc.

The regional analysis of Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe and North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Hardware

> Software

> Services

By Project Size:

> Small

> Medium

> Large

By Usage:

> Surveying

> Mapping

> Navigation

By Device:

> Desktop

> Mobile

By Application:

> Transport and logistics

> Agriculture, Construction

> Mining and Geology

> Oil & gas

> Aerospace and defence

> Utilities

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

Autodesk Inc. AutoNavi Software Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of Alibaba Group), Bentley Systems, Inc., CARTO, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc. SuperMap Software Co., Ltd, Topcon Positioning Systems (subsidiary of Topcon Corporation), Trimble, Inc.

and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

