Telecom Order Management Market Size, Future Trends Analysis 2030

Global Telecom Order Management Market to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025. Global Telecom Order Management Market valued approximately USD 2 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.10% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

Increasing trend of digitization, the global market for telecom order management is witnessing a remarkably high growth. The rising number of connected devices across the world, coupled with a surge in order management complexities, is fueling the demand for effective telecom order management solutions, reflecting greatly on the market’s growth. However, the hesitation among enterprises in taking up new technologies may limit the demand for these solutions in the years to come.

The regional analysis of Global Telecom Order Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World North America is expected to have the largest share in the telecom order management market during the forecast period. Driven by the expansion of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks in the region, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are looking for new innovative solutions to standardize their 4G/LTE business models, provide better customer service, and measure the service quality and performance. These are the factors driving the growth of the North American region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region has the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually embracing the adoption of advanced technologies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Solution

> Services

By Network Type:

> Wireline

> Wireless

By Deployment Type:

> On-Premises

> Cloud

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

Cerilion, Cognizant, Ericsson, IBM, Oracle, Chickpea, Comarch, Fujitsu, Neustar, Pegasystems

and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Telecom Order Management Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

