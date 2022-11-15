Chickpeas Market To Grow Steadily With An Impressive CAGR Of 5.8% From 2021 To 2031: Market.US

Research Viewpoint on Chickpeas Market Outlook:

Chickpeas can be used as a pulse crop. They belong to the Leguminosae plant family. Chick peas can be grown from the seeds of the cicerarietinum plant. Chick peas can also be called garbanzo bean, chana, or Egyptian peas. They are mostly eaten in Asia and the Middle East. Chickpeas can be considered a valuable crop that earns foreign exchange. The supply chain is fragmented at the supplier level for chickpeas. Chickpeas provide nutrients, vitamins and fiber as well as increasing the folate or manganese content.

Chickpea production requires well-drained soil that is best suited to high yield. Chickpeas need proper aeration in order to preserve their quality. They must also be checked for spoilage every so often. There are many varieties of chickpeas available, each with a different taste and size.

They are called Kabuli (light-colored chickpeas) and desi (small-sized dark-colored). Due to rising demand, Kabuli chickpeas will gain a large market share. The forecast period sees the global chickpeas industry growing at a single-digit CAGR.

Expected Growth: chickpeas market surpassed USD 10.3 Bn by the end of 2021, reaching nearly USD 17.9 Bn in 2031 with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period.

Specific manufacturing

Wimmera Grain

Bean Growers

Arbel

Isik Tarim

JOVA Graneros

Mast Qalander

Indraprasth foods

OLEGA

Market segmentation:

Different types of Chickpeas market.

Kabuli Chickpeas

Desi Chickpeas

Common uses for Chickpeas Market: The range of applications for which these Chickpeas are used

Supplier

Distributers

Retailer

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share. The Chickpeas growth for this region between 2022 and 2032 (prevision), will be covered

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

The article covers the following points:

1. The Chickpeas market’s value is analyzed according to the key region

2. To analyze the market for trends, future expansion and their stake in the entire sector.

3. (2015-2020) Historic data analysis and forecast period analysis (2022-2032) are the information covered by reports.

4. The report is full of information on the region, the major players there now and what has changed recently. It’s also about different types of products, applications, and other background information.

