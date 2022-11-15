Global Collaborative Robots Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With CAGR of 44.56%

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Global Collaborative Robots Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the Global Collaborative Robots Market.

Global collaborative robots market is expected to reach $36.84 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing an astonishing 2019-2026 CAGR of 44.56%

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on offering

– Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on payload

– >10 Kg

– 5-10 Kg

– <5 Kg

Based on application

– Material Handling

– Machine Tending

– Assembly

– Molding Operation

– Inspection

– Packaging and Palletizing

– Welding and Gluing

– Polishing

– Screw Driving

– Others

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive Industry

– Electrical & Electronics

– Chemicals, Polymers & Plastics

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Food and Beverage

– Aerospace and Defense

– Metal & Machinery

– Others

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

