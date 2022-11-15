Public parking lots in Taiwan now require charging spaces for EVs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s legislature on Tuesday (Nov. 15) passed an amendment to the Parking Facility Act requiring that all public parking lots in the country have charging spaces equipped with charging facilities for electric vehicles, which are becoming increasingly popular.

The amendment also stipulates that the ratio of charging spaces to regular parking spaces and the standards of charging equipment are to be provided by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, CNA reported.

According to the current Parking Facility Act, “Parking facility operators shall inform government authorities, police authorities, or parking operators when motorists violate parking regulations and/or obstruct parking lots reserved for people with disabilities.”

After the passage of the act, reserved parking spaces that regular motorists are prohibited from occupying are now extended to include those reserved for charging EVs, pregnant women, and people raising children under six years old, per CNA.