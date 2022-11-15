Alexa
Taiwan dumpling chain Din Tai Fung to raise prices next week

Price increases to average 4%

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/15 17:58
Taiwan's Din Tai Fung restaurants plan to raise prices Nov. 22. (Facebook, dintaifungUSA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Leading soup dumpling restaurant chain Din Tai Fung will raise its prices by an average of 4% next Tuesday (Nov. 22), per UDN.

Media reports ascribed the decision to inflationary pressures, with the company saying Tuesday (Nov. 15) it had been caught between the rising cost of ingredients and staff shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to guarantee the quality of its products and services, it had invested more funds in the recruitment, social benefits, salaries, and training for new employees, the Taipei-based food company said. The price rises for its popular dumplings and other dishes was unavoidable, according to the report.

The price tag for its standard soup dumpling would rise to NT$25 ($0.80) a piece from NT$23, while the pork chop fried rice with egg would cost NT$280 instead of NT$250, the shrimp fried rice with egg NT$270 instead of NT$250, and the house steamed chicken soup would cost NT$230 from the previous NT$220, per UDN.
