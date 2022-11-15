Machine Vision Industry Size to Grow by USD 6.55 Bn | Assessment on Five Forces Analysis and Parent Market

Machine vision is the technology and methods used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection and analysis for such applications as automatic inspection, process control, and robot guidance in the industry. Machine vision inspects objects, often in production environments, for anomalies or differences in shape, color, size, or other surface characteristics.

The machine vision market is expected to grow from USD 2.88 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.55 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

The need for efficient process monitoring and quality control across various industries is the key factor driving the growth of the machine vision market. The automotive industry is one of the major users of machine vision systems, owing to the rising demand for vehicle safety and increasing production volumes. The food & beverage industry is another major user of machine vision systems, as these are used for inspecting food products for defects and contaminants.

This report contains first-hand information, quantitative and qualitative assessments from industry analysts, inputs by industry experts, and industry participants throughout the value chain. The report includes a detailed analysis of market trends and macroeconomic indicators, as well as market attractiveness according to segments. The report also provides qualitative information about the market impact of different market factors on specific market segments and geographies.

New product launches, portfolio expansion, strategic collaborations, and mergers are some of the strategies used by the aforementioned companies to stay afloat in the Machine Vision market.

Some of the key players operating in the Machine Vision market [In no particular order of Rank] are Cognex, Basler, Omron, National Instruments, Keyence, Sony, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Allied Vision Technologies, Intel, Baumer Optronic.

The global Machine Vision market is segmented on the basis of product type and by application type. The pricing analysis of the Machine Vision market can be done on the basis of product type segment.

Application Segment Analysis: Some of the key applications are as follow:

Semiconductor Industry

Food Industry

Logistics

Agricultural

Other

Type Segment Analysis: Some of the key types analyzed in this report are as follows:

Hardware (Camera, Frame Grabber, Optics, Processor)

Software (Deep Learning and Application Specific)

Machine Vision Market: Region Segment Analysis

On the basis of geography, global Machine Vision market region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, North America is presently leading the global Machine Vision market.

Along with North America, Asia Pacific Machine Vision market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to major investments. The demand for Machine Vision is also anticipated to register high growth in global hubs such as Europe and Latin America region.

