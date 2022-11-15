Enterprise Indoor LBS Market Is Expected To Reach Approximately USD 4.5 billion by 2025 | CAGR of 24.7%

Enterprise indoor LBS refers to the technology deployed within an organization’s premises to manage and monitor the movement of people or assets. It helps in reducing operational costs and improving efficiency by providing real-time information. The rising demand for enhanced operational efficiency and accuracy is expected to drive the growth of the enterprise indoor LBS market.

Enterprise indoor LBS solutions enable organizations to track and monitor their assets and people indoors in real time. These solutions use a combination of technologies, such as WiFi, RFID, Bluetooth, and infrared, to provide accurate indoor positioning. Enterprise indoor LBS solutions are being increasingly adopted by various industry verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and warehousing.

The enterprise indoor LBS market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.7%. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the increasing demand for location-based services and the need for real-time tracking of assets and people indoors.

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global enterprise indoor LBS market owing to early adoption of innovative technologies and the presence of leading players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments in smart city projects and rapid industrialization.

This report contains first-hand information, quantitative and qualitative assessments from industry analysts, inputs by industry experts, and industry participants throughout the value chain. The report includes a detailed analysis of market trends and macroeconomic indicators, as well as market attractiveness according to segments. The report also provides qualitative information about the market impact of different market factors on specific market segments and geographies.

Who Are Top Winning?

New product launches, portfolio expansion, strategic collaborations, and mergers are some of the strategies used by the aforementioned companies to stay afloat in the Enterprise Indoor LBS market.

Some of the key players operating in the Enterprise Indoor LBS market [In no particular order of Rank] are Apple, Google, HERE, Micello, shopkick (SK Telecom), Comtech Telecommunications.

Enterprise Indoor LBS Market – Segmentation

The global Enterprise Indoor LBS market is segmented on the basis of product type and by application type. The pricing analysis of the Enterprise Indoor LBS market can be done on the basis of product type segment.

Application Segment Analysis: Some of the key applications are as follow:

Aerospace and Defense

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Type Segment Analysis: Some of the key types analyzed in this report are as follows:

Monitoring

Navigation

Proximity

Tracking

Others

Enterprise Indoor LBS Market: Region Segment Analysis

On the basis of geography, global Enterprise Indoor LBS market region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, North America is presently leading the global Enterprise Indoor LBS market.

Along with North America, Asia Pacific Enterprise Indoor LBS market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to major investments. The demand for Enterprise Indoor LBS is also anticipated to register high growth in global hubs such as Europe and Latin America region.

