Pyrazinamide Market Share, Size, Driving Innovations and Future Roadmap 2022-2030

The Global Pyrazinamide Market segmentation is based on Product as Purity 79% and Purity 80% respectively. Pyrazinamide can be used to treat tuberculosis. It is important in the treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis. Pyrazinamide can be an effective treatment, but there are some side effects. Most common side effect is liver damage. Pyrazinamide can cause damage to the liver, kidneys, and pancreas. People who are unable to take other medications for tuberculosis should not use Pyrazinamide.

Global pyrazinamide demand is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of tuberculosis. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2019, there were 8,920 new cases of TB in the United States. The same source also reported that the TB rate is approximately 2.7 per 100,000 people. TB is a significant problem around the world. According to data from TB Facts, treatment for drug-sensitive TB cost in the United States was US$ 49,000 in 2018. MDR-TB treatment costs averaged US$ 3933,000, while XDR TB treatment costs averaged US$ 758,000.

Market growth could also be driven by the potential use of pyrazinamide to treat other disorders and diseases. Pyrazinamide can be taken orally as a tablet. It is an antibiotic. Different governments across the globe are working together to decrease tuberculosis cases through various programs and initiatives. The Indian government has, for example, set a goal to eliminate tuberculosis in 2025. This aspect could help to increase the growth rate for the pyrazinamide industry.

The Pyrazinamide Report Includes Following Key Players:

Pure Chemistry Scientific

LGM Pharma

TCI

HBCChem

Alfa Chemistry

Toronto Research Chemicals

Acros Organics

AlliChem

Waterstone Technology

City Chemical

EDQM

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

Energy Chemical

Beijing Ouhe Technology

Market Dynamics

Market growth will be driven by the high TB burden. According to WHO, 87% of all new TB cases in 2017 occurred in countries with high TB burden. These eight countries, out of 30, include India, China and Indonesia as well as Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Bangladesh and South Africa. They accounted for nearly two-thirds of all new TB cases.

Pyrazinamide Market Leading Segment:

The Pyrazinamide Report Includes The Following Main Types Of Products:

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Other

The Pyrazinamide Report Includes Following Applications:

Children

Adult

Effect Of Russia And Ukraine War On Global Market:

• Due to the infrastructure damage and fighting, many businesses were forced to close.

• The economy has a ripple effect.

• Businesses have been unable to import goods or materials due to the West’s sanctions.

• Due to a lack of stability, many companies find it difficult to function.

The Following Are The Segments Of The Global Pyrazinamide Market Based On Geography:

• North America (the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, etc)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc)

• Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc)

• Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc)

