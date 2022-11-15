Taiwan's NCSIST unveils new single-rotor drone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) revealed its single-rotor drone during a demonstration flight on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

The unmanned aerial vehicle can automatically plot its own flight route and land autonomously, CNA cited NCSIST as saying. It also has a range of more than 30 kilometers and can continuously fly for more than one hour.

The drones will enhance the military's real-time reconnaissance and visual acquisition capabilities. They can withstand level-6 winds on the Beaufort Wind Scale and will be deployed for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance missions at sea and near coastal areas, NCSIST added.

The Army Command is expected to purchase 50 sets of the short-range rotor drone for NT$779.9 million (US$25.2 million), per CNA. Army Chief of Staff Chang Yuan-hsun (章元勳) said recently that the Army has already received 14 drones so far.

NCSIST said mass production and delivery is progressing normally.

The institute pointed out that it is actively developing various asymmetric weapon systems with asymmetric combat power, including drones, Military News Agency reported. They will become more intelligent, precise, flexible, and efficient, and will soon become an effective weapon in asymmetric warfare, it said.