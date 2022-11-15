UK-based electronic music group Clean Bandit to make Taiwan debut

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — English electronic music trio Clean Bandit will make its Taiwan debut at the end of 2022.

Formed in Cambridge in 2008, the electronic-pop group has created sing-along hits such as “Symphony” and “Rockabye,” which have had over 1 billion views each on YouTube. Another 2013 single, “Rather Be,” featuring Jess Glynn, topped the charts in 11 countries and won Best Dance Recording at the Grammy Awards in 2015.

Current members are cellist Grace Chatto, bass and guitar player Jack Patterson, and drummer Luke Patterson. The band excels at mixing electronic music with classical pieces composed by Mozart and Shostakovich, and their notable collaborators have included Luis Fonsi, Anne-Marie, and Ellie Goulding.

In addition to their musical achievements, their music videos show a diverse cultural fusion. In 2019, they teamed up with the Taiwan Street Dance group on "What Is Love" which showcased Taiwanese traditional cultural elements, such as Ba Jia Jiang (八家將) and an electronic flower car.

After the world's number one DJ Hardwell perform on Dec. 18 in Taipei, the hit-mongering band will make their debut show at Zepp New Taipei in New Taipei City on Dec. 29. Tickets prices range from NT$2,800 (US$90) to NT$3,800, and will go on sale online at 12 p.m. on Nov. 18.



Clean Bandit's "Symphony" features Zara Larsson and has been played 1.1 billion times on YouTube. (YouTube video)



"Rockabye" features Sean Paul and Anne-Marie has gone viral. (YouTube video)



Clean Bandit cooperates with the Taiwan Street Dance group on the making of a traditional culture-inspired music video. (YouTube video)