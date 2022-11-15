Emulsifiers Market Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Players Analysis, Demand Status and Forecast 2030

The global emulsifiers market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global emulsifiers market size is forecast to reach US$ 14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Emulsifiers are approved food ingredients by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that facilitate the blending of products with insoluble food components, such as oil and water. The convenience and packaged foods mayonnaise, margarine, meats, ice cream, salad dressings, and chocolate all include emulsifiers. They can be produced synthetically or organically. Hydrocolloids are emulsifiers that are widely utilized nowadays and are created naturally. Chemicals known as hydrocolloids are thickeners that preserve flavor, texture, structure, and several foods’ shelf life. Hydrocolloids include emulsifiers produced from plants, animals, and aquatic sources. In addition, food items, including mustard, oil, salt, egg yolk, and vinegar can be utilized as emulsifiers. Hydrocolloids, like xanthan gum, may also come from microbiological sources.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing pharmaceutical sector owing to the increasing production of drugs it is used in drug formulation drives the global market.

The increasing demand for lactic esters of fatty acids across the personal care industry owing to its multi-functional property boosts the global market growth.

The enactment of strict government regulations on using emulsifiers may slow down the overall industry expansion.

The rising demand for emulsifiers from the agriculture industry in preparing agrochemical products is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for global market expansion.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global market. Due to distribution channel disruption that made it impossible to get the production raw materials from which emulsifiers are derived, emulsifier production and processing have decreased. Other difficulties include border crossing limitations and restricted access to skilled workers and services. These worries led to a decrease in raw material availability and processing capacity.

However, there was a sizable stockpile of food due to the lockdown constraints, which also included bakery goods like bread, biscuits, and other items. In the face of these pressures, food supply chains have proven to be very resilient, which has led producers to place a greater emphasis on preserving a solid relationship with the value chain stakeholders. The focus of manufacturers has shifted more toward premium ingredients and goods, for which customers are willing to pay a greater price given the superior quality of the product.

Regional Analysis

North America held dominance in the market in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. The strong existence of food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and paints & oils players in North America, fuels the demand for emulsifiers.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. As a result of the increased consumption of food & beverage products fueled by the rising population, growing incomes, and a surge in urbanization. Thus, these factors have increased the adoption of emulsifiers, which drive the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global emulsifiers market are:

Scope of the Report

The global emulsifiers market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Source

Segmentation based on Application

Segmentation based on Region

