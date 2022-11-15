Diabetic nephropathy Market 2022 Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The global diabetic nephropathy market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global diabetic nephropathy market size is forecast to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The most severe complication for diabetes patients in terms of morbidity and mortality is diabetic nephropathy, a condition of the kidney glomerulus. Microalbuminuria is the main characteristic of diabetic nephropathy. Patients with diabetes, whether type 1 or type 2, are susceptible to kidney-related issues that impair their kidneys’ typical capacity to eliminate waste products and extra fluid from the body. Diabetes that is not well managed over time might harm blood vessel clusters in the kidneys that filter waste from the blood. High blood pressure and renal damage may result from this.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growing geriatric population and rising number of patients suffering from diabetes, chronic renal disease, atherosclerosis, and hypertension drive the global market.
The growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity in different regions of the world boosts global market growth. The National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that 126 million people had diabetic nephropathy in 2010; by 2030, it is projected to affect more than 191 million people.
Diabetes patients worldwide are becoming more aware of early detection of diabetes, healthcare structures are improving, and advanced technology is creating several treatment options for diabetics. Thus, these factors boost global market growth.
The carelessness toward diabetic nephropathy and the limited availability of skilled professionals for treatment may slow down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global market. Numerous medical schools and hospitals had to reorganize all around the world to enhance the number of beds available for patients with COVID-19. Since COVID-19 patients receive priority for treatment, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the diabetic nephropathy market. During the pandemic, drug discovery and development for diabetic nephropathy slowed but did not stop.
Regional Analysis
North America acquired leading revenue in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the projected period. As a result of the rising number of patient admissions and increasing chronic kidney diseases. In addition, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness about diabetic nephropathy among diabetic patients.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing number of diabetic nephropathy cases, chronic heart disease patients, and rising prevalence of hypertension.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global diabetic nephropathy market are:
Scope of the Report
The global diabetic nephropathy market segmentation focuses on Drugs Class, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Drugs Class
Segmentation based on Type
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Segmentation based on Region
