Intrauterine Devices Market Share 2022, Size, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

The global intrauterine devices market size was US$ 3.0 billion in 2021. The global intrauterine devices market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The intrauterine device’s other name is the intrauterine contraceptive device, which is a T-shaped contraception implanted into the uterus. In addition, it prevents conception by altering how the sperm flows away from the egg. It is a type of reversible long-acting birth control. Teenagers and people without children can use it safely and effectively. Based on their capacity to release hormones, intrauterine devices can be divided into two categories: hormonal and non-hormonal. Within five days of unprotected sex, the non-hormonal, copper-containing emergency contraception is administered with 99% efficiency to prevent pregnancy. By raising the concentration of copper ions, prostaglandins, and white blood cells inside the uterus, copper serves as a spermicide.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in the number of unplanned & unintended pregnancies, the rising number of unsafe abortions, and increasing awareness regarding the use of the device drive the global market.

The growing demand for intrauterine devices, an initiative taken by the government and key payers in the R&D sector to create advanced devices, boosts global market growth.

The lack of understanding about intrauterine device use and the side effects of these devices, such as bleeding and pain or discomfort, may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. The decrease in patient visits for contraception in hospitals is due to the market for intrauterine devices being heavily dependent on doctor-administered and doctor-prescribed medications. However, restrictions on doctor office visits without an emergency had been put in place during the first several months of the pandemic. The demand for intrauterine device goods decreased globally due to the fact that half of the population who were considering family planning during COVID-19 switched their attention from intrauterine devices to alternative contraceptive methods, such as contraceptive tablets. The intrauterine device insertion rate dropped by 21% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Health Management Information System (HMIS), which was merged with the health ministry in 2020.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the projected period. As a result of the rising awareness about the benefits of using hormonal intrauterine devices, the increased prevalence of unwanted pregnancy, and favorable regulatory scenarios.

Whereas, North America held the second-largest revenue generator in 2021. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and the existence of key market participants in the region. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 72.2 million U.S. women aged 19 to 49 used contraceptives between 2018 and 2020. In addition, government initiatives have increased awareness about birth control and made birth control more affordable, which drives the market’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global intrauterine devices market are:

Bayer AG

CooperSurgical Inc

DKT International

Mona Lisa NV

Pregna International Limited

Prosan International BV

Abviee Inc

Eurogine, S.L.

Viatris Inc

Mona Lisa N.V.,

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global intrauterine devices market segmentation focuses on Type, Age Group, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Nonhormonal: Copper-containing IUD

Hormonal: Progestogen-releasing IUD

Segmentation based on Age Group

15-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

Above 44 years

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Community Health Care Centres

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

