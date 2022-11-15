Intrauterine Devices Market Share 2022, Size, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

The global intrauterine devices market size was US$ 3.0 billion in 2021. The global intrauterine devices market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The intrauterine device’s other name is the intrauterine contraceptive device, which is a T-shaped contraception implanted into the uterus. In addition, it prevents conception by altering how the sperm flows away from the egg. It is a type of reversible long-acting birth control. Teenagers and people without children can use it safely and effectively. Based on their capacity to release hormones, intrauterine devices can be divided into two categories: hormonal and non-hormonal. Within five days of unprotected sex, the non-hormonal, copper-containing emergency contraception is administered with 99% efficiency to prevent pregnancy. By raising the concentration of copper ions, prostaglandins, and white blood cells inside the uterus, copper serves as a spermicide.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growth in the number of unplanned & unintended pregnancies, the rising number of unsafe abortions, and increasing awareness regarding the use of the device drive the global market.
The growing demand for intrauterine devices, an initiative taken by the government and key payers in the R&D sector to create advanced devices, boosts global market growth.
The lack of understanding about intrauterine device use and the side effects of these devices, such as bleeding and pain or discomfort, may slow down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. The decrease in patient visits for contraception in hospitals is due to the market for intrauterine devices being heavily dependent on doctor-administered and doctor-prescribed medications. However, restrictions on doctor office visits without an emergency had been put in place during the first several months of the pandemic. The demand for intrauterine device goods decreased globally due to the fact that half of the population who were considering family planning during COVID-19 switched their attention from intrauterine devices to alternative contraceptive methods, such as contraceptive tablets. The intrauterine device insertion rate dropped by 21% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Health Management Information System (HMIS), which was merged with the health ministry in 2020.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is forecast to remain dominant over the projected period. As a result of the rising awareness about the benefits of using hormonal intrauterine devices, the increased prevalence of unwanted pregnancy, and favorable regulatory scenarios.
Whereas, North America held the second-largest revenue generator in 2021. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and the existence of key market participants in the region. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 72.2 million U.S. women aged 19 to 49 used contraceptives between 2018 and 2020. In addition, government initiatives have increased awareness about birth control and made birth control more affordable, which drives the market’s growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global intrauterine devices market are:
Bayer AG
CooperSurgical Inc
DKT International
Mona Lisa NV
Pregna International Limited
Prosan International BV
Abviee Inc
Eurogine, S.L.
Viatris Inc
Mona Lisa N.V.,
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global intrauterine devices market segmentation focuses on Type, Age Group, End User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Nonhormonal: Copper-containing IUD
Hormonal: Progestogen-releasing IUD
Segmentation based on Age Group
15-24 years
25-34 years
35-44 years
Above 44 years
Segmentation based on End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Community Health Care Centres
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
